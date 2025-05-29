Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake further remanded

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake further remanded

May 29, 2025   11:36 am

Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake has been further remanded until June 5 in relation to the case filed over the discovery of a firearm from an apartment complex in Havelock Town.

Dissanayake, who was arrested on May 23 in connection with an investigation led by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID), was remanded until today after he was produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

The investigation pertains to the ownership of a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle discovered at a prominent apartment complex in Havelock Town on May 20.

The gold-plated T-56 assault rifle was discovered inside a woman’s travel bag at the apartment complex.

