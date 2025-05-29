Cannot rule out new COVID-19 variants entering Sri Lanka: Health Secretary

Secretary to the Ministry of Health Dr. Anil Jasinghe says although there is no need for the general public to panic at present, he cannot rule out new COVID-19 variants from entering the country.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe, while acknowledging the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases detected globally, noted that Sri Lanka will increase the number of PCR tests being conducted to identify the extent of the spread.

Speaking during a media briefing, Dr. Jasinghe said a special discussion was held with the participation of officials of the Epidemiology Unit and several other divisions to devise a plan to face any future epidemics.

He confirmed the number of PCR tests conducted at the Medical Research Institute, Kandy National Hospital and the Galle National Hospital will be increased.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, sub-lineages of the JN.1 COVID-19 variant are spreading across many Asia countries including India.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Health stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) has also classified NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 subvariants as variants under monitoring.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe added that health authorities are monitoring the situation and are prepared to take necessary actions based on developments.

He also said anyone having COVID symptoms such as fever, cough, chills and sore throat should wear a mask to prevent the spread.