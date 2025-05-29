President meets DCC Chairpersons to gather proposals for 2026 Budget

President meets DCC Chairpersons to gather proposals for 2026 Budget

May 29, 2025   02:04 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has held discussions with Chairpersons of District Coordination Committees and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance to obtain proposals and ideas for the 2026 Budget 2026 during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat today (29).

During the meeting, President Dissanayake emphasized the importance of prioritizing the basic and urgent needs of the people at district level in the preparation of the upcoming budget, the President’s Media Division said.

Extensive discussions were held on the development projects currently underway across various districts. The dialogue focused on identifying essential infrastructure requirements and other critical development needs, and ensuring their implementation through the forthcoming budget allocations, the PMD added.

Among those present were Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardana, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Russell Aponsu, Director General of the Department of Public Finance E.A. Rathnaseela and Assistant Director General of the Department of National Budget M. Anoma Nandani, along with other senior officials from the Ministry of Finance.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Cost of living in Sri Lanka has doubled since 2021  CBSL (English)

Cost of living in Sri Lanka has doubled since 2021  CBSL (English)

Postal workers to launch token strike from midnight (English)

Postal workers to launch token strike from midnight (English)

Drug haul seized from two fishing vessels estimated to be over 778kg (English)

Drug haul seized from two fishing vessels estimated to be over 778kg (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Fishermen apprehended with massive narcotics haul brought ashore, educated on offence before arrest

Fishermen apprehended with massive narcotics haul brought ashore, educated on offence before arrest

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)