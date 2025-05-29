President meets DCC Chairpersons to gather proposals for 2026 Budget

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has held discussions with Chairpersons of District Coordination Committees and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance to obtain proposals and ideas for the 2026 Budget 2026 during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat today (29).

During the meeting, President Dissanayake emphasized the importance of prioritizing the basic and urgent needs of the people at district level in the preparation of the upcoming budget, the President’s Media Division said.

Extensive discussions were held on the development projects currently underway across various districts. The dialogue focused on identifying essential infrastructure requirements and other critical development needs, and ensuring their implementation through the forthcoming budget allocations, the PMD added.

Among those present were Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardana, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Russell Aponsu, Director General of the Department of Public Finance E.A. Rathnaseela and Assistant Director General of the Department of National Budget M. Anoma Nandani, along with other senior officials from the Ministry of Finance.