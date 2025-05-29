Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ warning for strong winds and rough seas for the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

Issuing the advisory, the Met Department said that due to the effect of the active southwest monsoon weather condition, the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota will be very rough at times with very strong wind guest up to 60-70 kmph.

Accordingly, naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into those sea areas, until further notice.

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Galle via Colombo and from Kankasanthurai to Trincomalee via Mullaittivu, the department added.

The naval and fishing communities engaged in fishing and naval activities in the above sea areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Furthermore, the Met Department said that the wave height (about 2.5 m – 3.0 m) may increase in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota may experience surges due to swell waves, according to the Met Department.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard, it added.