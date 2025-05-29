Committee probing Deshabandu Tennakoon meets, agrees on dates to hear evidence

The Committee of Inquiry to inquire and report its findings on suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon in respect of acts of gross abuse of power has convened once again at the Parliamentary Complex.

The meeting was chaired by Supreme Court Justice P.P. Surasena with Justice W.M.N.P. Iddawela and Chairman of the National Police Commission E.W.M. Lalith Ekanayake in attendance.

During the meeting, several admissions were agreed upon by both the Attorney General’s Department and Respondent IGP Tennakoon, according to the Parliamentary Communications Department.

Representing the Attorney General’s Department, Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris and Deputy Solicitor General Rajitha Perera, who attended the meeting, presented several admissions that could be agreed upon by both parties regarding the allegations made against the respondent IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon. Representing the respondent IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon, Attorney-at-Law R.S. Weerawickrama clarified their position and pointed out matters that required clarification. Accordingly, a basic consensus was reached between the parties on the matters that did not require clarification, the statement from the Communications Department said.

Subsequently, both parties agreed that the Committee would meet again at 2:00 p.m. on June 3 to present affidavits regarding the evidence submitted by the Attorney General’s Department in relation to the allegations. Respondent’s position concerning the affidavits will be presented on June 9 while oral evidence and cross-examinations are scheduled to commence daily from June 11 to June 16.