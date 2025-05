Prominent preacher Venerable Bandarawela Amithananda Thero, who was receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital due to an illness, has passed away this afternoon (29).

Venerable Bandarawela Amithananda Thero, who made great efforts to guide the youth of this country towards religion through his impactful sermons, was also the founder of the ‘Yowun Sithata Daham Sisila’ Center in Delgoda.