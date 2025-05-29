24-hour passport issuance for one-day service to end on May 30

The 24-hour issuance of the one-day passport service at the Department of Immigration and Emigration will end effective from tomorrow (May 30), the department announced.

Accordingly, this 24-hour service, which was implemented from February 18, will conclude on May 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, the department further said that starting Monday (June 2), applications for one-day passport issuance at the Immigration and Emigration Department’s head office in Battaramulla will be accepted between 7.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

Applicants who have already reserved a date under the one-day service, as well as those with urgent or priority needs, may also submit their applications during this time, the department added.

Furthermore, the General Service applications at the head office will also be accepted from 7.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

Regional offices will continue to accept both regular and one-day service applications from 7.00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., as per usual.