Six arrested over shooting of Thusitha Halloluwas vehicle remanded

May 29, 2025   04:38 pm

A total of six individuals arrested over the shooting incident targeting the vehicle of former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa, have been remanded until June 12, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued by the Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena.

A total of six individuals including a female were arrested in two separate occasions over the shooting incident.

On 17 May, two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at a vehicle carrying the former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa, and his lawyer at Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita.

It was later revealed that Halloluwa was assaulted and was subsequently admitted to hospital with injuries.

Additionally, a file belonging to Halloluwa was allegedly stolen during or immediately after the incident, police said.

Investigations into the incident were handed over to the Colombo Range Crime Division on the instructions of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya.

