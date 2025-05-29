16 OICs transferred and assigned to new positions

May 29, 2025   05:05 pm

A total of 16 Officers-in-Charge (OICs) of Sri Lanka Police have been transferred and assigned to new positions with immediate effect.

Accordingly, transfers orders to five Inspectors of Police (IP) and eleven Chief Inspectors (CI) have been approved by the National Police Commission.

The transfers are part of routine administrative changes aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency within the department, the Police Headquarters said.

