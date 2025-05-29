Court grants permission to detain and question 11 arrested with 778kg of narcotics

Court grants permission to detain and question 11 arrested with 778kg of narcotics

May 29, 2025   05:28 pm

Court today granted permission to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) to detain and question the 11 individuals arrested following the seizure of two multi-day fishing trawlers in deep seas off Sri Lanka’s southern coast on Tuesday (27) while transporting approximately 778 kilograms of heroin and ‘Ice’ narcotics.

The Police Narcotics Bureau produced the suspects before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali today (29).

PNB officers requested permission from the court to detain and question the suspects in police custody, since investigations related to the incident have not yet been completed.

Accordingly, the Magistrate granted permission to detain the suspects in police custody for a period of one week for further questioning.

The 11 arrested suspects, along with the two vessels, were brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbor yesterday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Cost of living in Sri Lanka has doubled since 2021  CBSL (English)

Cost of living in Sri Lanka has doubled since 2021  CBSL (English)

Postal workers to launch token strike from midnight (English)

Postal workers to launch token strike from midnight (English)

Drug haul seized from two fishing vessels estimated to be over 778kg (English)

Drug haul seized from two fishing vessels estimated to be over 778kg (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Fishermen apprehended with massive narcotics haul brought ashore, educated on offence before arrest

Fishermen apprehended with massive narcotics haul brought ashore, educated on offence before arrest

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)