Court grants permission to detain and question 11 arrested with 778kg of narcotics

Court today granted permission to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) to detain and question the 11 individuals arrested following the seizure of two multi-day fishing trawlers in deep seas off Sri Lanka’s southern coast on Tuesday (27) while transporting approximately 778 kilograms of heroin and ‘Ice’ narcotics.

The Police Narcotics Bureau produced the suspects before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali today (29).

PNB officers requested permission from the court to detain and question the suspects in police custody, since investigations related to the incident have not yet been completed.

Accordingly, the Magistrate granted permission to detain the suspects in police custody for a period of one week for further questioning.

The 11 arrested suspects, along with the two vessels, were brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbor yesterday.