Showery conditions to enhance in south-western part of island

May 29, 2025   06:22 pm

The Department of Meteorology says that showery conditions are expected to be enhanced in the South-western part of the island from this evening (29).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy rainfall of about 100 mm is likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

It said that a few showers may occur in the North-central province and in Mannar and Hambantota districts.

Strong winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts. 

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times elsewhere in the island.

