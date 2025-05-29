Over 1,700kg of heroin and Ice seized from fishing trawlers in 2025

Sri Lanka Police says that a total of 1,758 kilograms of heroin and ‘Ice’ drugs (crystal methamphetamine) smuggled into the country by drug traffickers on multi-day fishing boats has been seized during the raids carried out so far in 2025.

The Police Media Division stated that 542 kilograms of heroin and 1,216 kilograms of ‘Ice’ drugs were discovered and taken into custody during the large-scale raids carried out jointly by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau (ONB).

Police also said that four multi-day fishing trawlers and 22 suspects have been arrested during these operations.

The Police Media Division stated that further investigations into the suspects are being conducted by the PNB.