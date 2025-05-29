China eyes more investments in Sri Lanka due to current transparent governance: Chinese Minister

The Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Wentao, who is currently on an official visit to Sri Lanka, has met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this afternoon (29) at the Presidential Secretariat for discussions.

Minister Wang noted that, considering the current political and economic stability in Sri Lanka, along with the clear policy direction being pursued by President Dissanayake’s administration, there has been a notable rise in interest from Chinese investors looking to invest in the country.

He further stated that this visit undertaken with the participation of over 100 Chinese investors demonstrates a solid dedication to enhancing economic collaboration between the two nations, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

The discussion also focused on the importance of working together to achieve mutually beneficial trade and economic goals during this challenging period. In light of global economic instability, the Chinese Minister of Commerce reiterated China’s commitment to providing the necessary support to Sri Lanka.

One of the key objectives of Minister Wang Wentao’s visit is to follow up on the agreements reached during President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s recent visit to China.

The two sides also discussed the timely completion of on-going development projects in Sri Lanka with Chinese government support, as well as the prompt implementation of proposed new initiatives, the statement noted.

The Chinese delegation included Qi Zhenhong, Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka, Wang Liping, Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs and Ms. Shu Jueting, Director General of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Representing Sri Lanka, Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, along with other officials, were also present at the occasion.