Heavy showers, strong winds expected in several areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (30), the Department of Meteorology says.

In its latest forecast, the Met Department stated that heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in North-central province and in Mannar and Hambantota districts, it added.

Strong winds of about (50-60) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts. Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the island, according to the department.