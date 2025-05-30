US appeals court allows Trump to continue collecting tariffs under emergency powers

May 30, 2025   07:12 am

A federal appeals court on Thursday allowed President Donald Trump to continue collecting tariffs under an emergency powers law, for now, as his administration appeals an order striking down the bulk of his signature set of economic policies.

The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted an emergency motion from the Trump administration arguing that a halt is “critical for the country’s national security.”

The appeals court temporarily halted the order from a federal trade court issued a day before.

Earlier, a federal judge blocked Trump’s use of the law to impose tariffs. The ruling was handed down the day after a similar, broader finding from a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of International Trade.

The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled yesterday that he had exceeded his authority in imposing the tariffs on U.S. trading partners.

Trump is facing several lawsuits arguing Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs exceeded his authority and left the country’s trade policy dependent on his whims.

--With agencies inputs

