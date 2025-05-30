Strong winds cause widespread damage in Colombo

Several areas in and around Colombo sustained significant damage last night (29) as strong winds swept through the city, toppling trees and disrupting traffic movement.

Large trees were reported to have fallen along the Colombo–Galle Road, particularly between Kollupitiya and Wellawatte. Similar incidents were also reported in other parts of the city, including Grandpass.

In one of the most severe incidents, a massive tree collapsed on St. Joseph’s Road in Grandpass, causing damage to at least six nearby houses. No casualties were reported, and residents were able to escape unharmed, according to Ada Derana correspondent.

Meanwhile, in its latest forecast, the Meteorological Department stated that heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts today.

Strong winds of about (50-60) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts. Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the island, according to the department.