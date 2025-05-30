Strong winds cause widespread damage in Colombo

Strong winds cause widespread damage in Colombo

May 30, 2025   07:38 am

Several areas in and around Colombo sustained significant damage last night (29) as strong winds swept through the city, toppling trees and disrupting traffic movement.

Large trees were reported to have fallen along the Colombo–Galle Road, particularly between Kollupitiya and Wellawatte. Similar incidents were also reported in other parts of the city, including Grandpass.

In one of the most severe incidents, a massive tree collapsed on St. Joseph’s Road in Grandpass, causing damage to at least six nearby houses. No casualties were reported, and residents were able to escape unharmed, according to Ada Derana correspondent.

Meanwhile, in its latest forecast, the Meteorological Department stated that heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts today.

Strong winds of about (50-60) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts. Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the island, according to the department.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

BOC, Civil Aviation, Postal & Telecommunications trade unions go on strike over several demands (English)

BOC, Civil Aviation, Postal & Telecommunications trade unions go on strike over several demands (English)

BOC, Civil Aviation, Postal & Telecommunications trade unions go on strike over several demands (English)

Mahindananda sentenced to 20 years RI; Nalin Fernando gets 25 years RI (English)

Mahindananda sentenced to 20 years RI; Nalin Fernando gets 25 years RI (English)

Cannot rule out new COVID-19 variants entering Sri Lanka: Health Secretary (English)

Cannot rule out new COVID-19 variants entering Sri Lanka: Health Secretary (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Cost of living in Sri Lanka has doubled since 2021  CBSL (English)

Cost of living in Sri Lanka has doubled since 2021  CBSL (English)

Postal workers to launch token strike from midnight (English)

Postal workers to launch token strike from midnight (English)

Drug haul seized from two fishing vessels estimated to be over 778kg (English)

Drug haul seized from two fishing vessels estimated to be over 778kg (English)