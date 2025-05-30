Italian arrested with over 10kg of Cocaine at BIA

A total of 10 kilograms and 323 grams of cocaine has been seized at the arrival terminal of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake during a joint operation conducted this morning (May 30) by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and Sri Lanka Customs.

The haul of narcotics was discovered concealed within three stuffed animal toys in the possession of a foreign national who had arrived in Sri Lanka, Ada Derana reporter said.

The suspect, a 38-year-old Italian national, has been taken into custody in connection with the smuggling attempt.