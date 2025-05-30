Power outages across multiple areas due to adverse weather

Power outages across multiple areas due to adverse weather

May 30, 2025   10:41 am

Power outages have been reported in several areas across the island, including Colombo, following heavy rains and strong winds that lashed parts of the country overnight (May 29).

According to reports, fallen trees and debris—brought down by the adverse weather conditions—have caused damage to power lines, leading to disruptions in electricity supply. 

Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is currently working to restore power in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged the public to remain cautious as inclement weather conditions are expected to persist in the coming days. 

The Department of Meteorology has issued warnings for strong winds and showers in several parts of the country.

