Hearing of case against Yoshitha and his grandmother adjourned

Hearing of case against Yoshitha and his grandmother adjourned

May 30, 2025   10:49 am

The Colombo High Court has fixed the case filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa—second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa—and his maternal grandmother Daisy Forrest, also known as “Daisy Achchi,” to be heard on July 11. 

The duo is charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case was taken up today (30) before Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige.

During the trial, Senior State Counsel Udara Karunatilaka, appearing for the prosecution, submitted a document relevant to the case to the court.

President’s Counsel Sampath Mendis, representing the defense, submitted a list of documents and witness statements required for trial preparation, and requested that the prosecution provide them to ensure a fair trial.

In response, Judge Patabendige directed the Senior State Counsel to take necessary steps to furnish the requested documents and statements to the defense.

The Attorney General has filed the case alleging that Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Daisy Forrest committed an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by illegally acquiring assets and properties valued at approximately Rs. 73 million.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

BOC, Civil Aviation, Postal & Telecommunications trade unions go on strike over several demands (English)

BOC, Civil Aviation, Postal & Telecommunications trade unions go on strike over several demands (English)

Mahindananda sentenced to 20 years RI; Nalin Fernando gets 25 years RI (English)

Mahindananda sentenced to 20 years RI; Nalin Fernando gets 25 years RI (English)

Cannot rule out new COVID-19 variants entering Sri Lanka: Health Secretary (English)

Cannot rule out new COVID-19 variants entering Sri Lanka: Health Secretary (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Cost of living in Sri Lanka has doubled since 2021  CBSL (English)

Cost of living in Sri Lanka has doubled since 2021  CBSL (English)

Postal workers to launch token strike from midnight (English)

Postal workers to launch token strike from midnight (English)