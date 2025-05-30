Young professionals must play more active role on matters of national importance  PM Harini

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that today’s young professionals must play a more active role in matters related to the national significance.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Organization of Professional Associations of Sri Lanka (OPASL), held on Thursday (29) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall.

During the event, senior members of the OPASL were appreciated, and a commemorative stamp marking the 50th anniversary was issued under the patronage of the Prime Minister.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized that the OPASL has made continuous efforts over the past five decades to unify Sri Lanka’s professional community and transform their expertise, ideas, and contributions into a collective voice and that the strength of the OPASL lies in its scale and multidisciplinary nature as a leading professional organization representing 52 member associations across 34 professions and approximately 60,000 professionals. The Prime Minister emphasized that the OPASL plays a vital role in Sri Lanka’s professional sphere.

The Prime Minister further stated that the OPASL is not merely an organization, but a platform that connects diverse sectors through a shared commitment to professional standards and national development.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that professionals in the fields of engineering, medicine, law, and urban planning play a crucial role in ensuring progress of the country, contributing essential technical knowledge, ethical standards, and long-term vision needed for sustainable and equitable national development.

At a time when Sri Lanka is undergoing transformative change, the Prime Minister underscored the critical role that organizations like the OPASL can play in generating innovative ideas and facilitating meaningful dialogue.

The Prime Minister affirmed the government’s readiness to strengthen youth professional forums and to encourage young professionals to take a more dynamic role in matters of national significance.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya also stated that it is important for the younger generation to understand that professionals have a responsibility that goes beyond isolated roles and it is expected that by promoting mentorship, reinforcing ethical standards, and encouraging collective leadership, Sri Lanka’s professional community can continue to provide guidance and direction for the country.

The event was attended by Supreme Court Judge Sobhitha Rajakaruna, former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, President of the OPASL Attorney-at-Law Sujeewa Lal Dahanayake, General Secretary to OPASL Thisara de Silva, and a large group of professionals.