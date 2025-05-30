Over 1,700 people affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka

Over 1,700 people affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka

May 30, 2025   01:13 pm

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) reports that a total of 1,757 individuals from 485 families have been affected by the adverse weather conditions currently impacting the island.

The inclement weather follows the activation of the southwest monsoon, which brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to several areas from last evening (May 29).

According to the DMC, nine districts have been impacted due to the severe weather. Three houses have been completely destroyed, while 365 others have been partially damaged.

Colombo and its suburbs were among the most severely affected areas, with strong winds causing significant disruptions to vehicular traffic on several major roads.

