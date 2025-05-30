SLAF helicopter rescues fishermen stranded in seas off Balapitiya

UPDATE: A Bell 412 helicopter of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has rescued three fishermen from a vessel marooned on seas off Balapitiya due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

The three rescued fishermen were brought ashore, the Sri Lanka Air Force confirmed.

The Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha has directed the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) to deploy a Bell 412 helicopter to rescue the crew of a fishing vessel marooned in the seas off the coast of Balapitiya, the Ministry of Defence said.