The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on Year-on-Year basis, has increased to -0.7% in May 2025, compared to -2.0% in April 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

The Y-on-Y inflation of Food Group increased to 5.2% in May 2025 from 1.3% in April 2025.