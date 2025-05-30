Over 29,000 electricity breakdowns reported across Sri Lanka

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says that as of now, a total of 29,015 electricity breakdowns have been reported across the country due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

CEB teams are actively engaged in attending to these breakdowns despite challenges posed by limited staffing and resources, the statement said.

The CEB requests the public to report any outages or safety concerns via the CEBCare mobile app or by calling the ‘1987’ hotline, so that their teams can prioritize and respond swiftly.

The statement added that the cooperation and patience of consumers during this time are greatly appreciated as it works around the clock to restore power safely and efficiently.

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) reports that a total of 1,757 individuals from 485 families have been affected by the adverse weather conditions currently impacting the island.

The inclement weather follows the activation of the southwest monsoon, which brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to several areas from last evening (May 29).

According to the DMC, nine districts have been impacted due to the severe weather. Three houses have been completely destroyed, while 365 others have been partially damaged.

Colombo and its suburbs were among the most severely affected areas, with strong winds causing significant disruptions to vehicular traffic on several major roads.