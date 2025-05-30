Fishermen advised not to venture into the sea

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ warning for strong winds and rough seas for the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar, and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

Due to the effect of the active southwest monsoon condition, the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota will be very rough at times with very strong wind gusts up to 60-70 kmph, it said.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the above sea areas until further notice.

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Galle via Colombo and from Kankasanthurai to Trincomalee via Mullaittivu.

The naval and fishing communities engaged in fishing and naval activities in these sea areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

The advisory further states that the wave height may increase about 3.0 meters in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

It further said there is a possibility of surges due to swell waves over the coastal areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.