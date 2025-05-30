Five injured by fallen trees in Colombo; Several roads blocked

At least five persons were injured and admitted to the Colombo National Hospital following incidents involving fallen trees and tree branches, amidst the prevailing inclement weather conditions at several locations in Colombo.

Meanwhile, it is reported that several roads in Colombo are blocked due to fallen trees and tree branches owing to the bad weather, including strong gusty winds.

Severe traffic congestion has been reported on several roads in Colombo as a result of this.

Fallen trees and tree branches as well as other property damage have been reported in several places due to strong winds. Ada Derana reporter said that fallen trees and tree branches are reported in several areas in Colombo including Wijerama Mawatha, Horton Place, Maitland Place, and Nawam Mawatha, Colombo 02.

Several vehicles have also suffered damages as a result of such incidents.