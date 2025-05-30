Over 50,000 electricity breakdowns across Sri Lanka in 24 hours

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says that a total of 50,009 electricity breakdowns have been reported across the country within the 24-hour period ending at 8.00 p.m. today (30), due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

CEB teams have restored power to 14,031 of those cases and are working continuously to resolve the rest, the CEB Spokesman said.

The CEB added that the cooperation and patience of consumers during this time are greatly appreciated as they work around the clock to restore power safely and efficiently.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) had reported that more than 1,700 individuals have been affected by the adverse weather conditions currently impacting the island.

The inclement weather follows the activation of the southwest monsoon, which brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to several areas from last evening (May 29).

According to the DMC, nine districts have been severely impacted due to the severe weather. At least three houses have been completely destroyed, while 365 others have been partially damaged.

Colombo and its suburbs were among the most severely affected areas, with strong winds causing significant disruptions to vehicular traffic on several major roads.

Meanwhile, the CEB announced that consumers can lodge complaints related to electricity breakdowns using the CEBCare App, CEBCare Web Portal, Web Self-Service, or by sending an SMS to the ‘1987’ hotline.