Showers above 75mm expected in several areas

Showers above 75mm expected in several areas

May 31, 2025   07:16 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Accordingly, fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely in some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-central province and in the Mannar and Hambantota districts.

Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota and Trincomalee districts, the Met. Department added. 

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the island.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka Medical Association raises concerns over rapid spread of dengue and chikungunya (English)

Sri Lanka Medical Association raises concerns over rapid spread of dengue and chikungunya (English)

Sri Lanka Medical Association raises concerns over rapid spread of dengue and chikungunya (English)

Ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando join Welikada's general inmates (English)

Ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando join Welikada's general inmates (English)

Five injured by fallen trees in Colombo; Several roads blocked (English)

Five injured by fallen trees in Colombo; Several roads blocked (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

China and EU Council re-assures continuous support for Sri Lanka's economy through investments and GSP+

China and EU Council re-assures continuous support for Sri Lanka's economy through investments and GSP+

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

BOC, Civil Aviation, Postal & Telecommunications trade unions go on strike over several demands (English)

BOC, Civil Aviation, Postal & Telecommunications trade unions go on strike over several demands (English)