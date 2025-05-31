Showers above 75mm expected in several areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Accordingly, fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely in some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-central province and in the Mannar and Hambantota districts.

Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota and Trincomalee districts, the Met. Department added.

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the island.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers