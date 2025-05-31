Election Commission to gazette names of elected LG members today

The deadline for submitting the names of the elected members of the local government elections to the Election Commission expired at midnight yesterday (May 30).

Accordingly, the Election Commission is scheduled to publish the relevant gazette notification listing the names of the elected members today (May 31).

As per a gazette notification issued by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government on February 17, the term of office of local government bodies is set to commence on June 2, 2025.

In accordance with this directive, the names of both elected and nominated members of local government bodies must be published in the gazette prior to the commencement of their official term.

The Election Commission had previously issued a gazette notification on May 27, instructing that the names of the elected members be submitted to the Commission without delay.

Following the publication of the names of the members, the Election Commission will also issue a gazette notification announcing the names of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of each local government body.

These individuals will be nominated by the political party that secured a majority of at least 50% of the votes in the respective local government body during the recent elections.