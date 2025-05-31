Public and bank holidays of 2026 declared

Public and bank holidays of 2026 declared

May 31, 2025   11:45 am

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued declaring the public and bank holidays stipulated for the year 2026.

The gazette extraordinary has been issued under the powers vested in the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government by Section 04 of the Holidays Act, No. 29 of 1971.

Accordingly, the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government, Dr. A. H. M. H. Abayarathna, by virtue of the authority conferred upon him, has declared the dates specified in the Schedule of the notification to be recognized as Public and Bank Holidays for the year 2026.

The gazette notification is attached below:

 

