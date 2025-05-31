Over 4,600 people affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) reports that a total of 4,623 individuals from 104 Divisional Secretariat Divisions across 13 districts have been affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Providing an update on the situation caused by the recent heavy rains and strong winds, Deputy Director (Early Warnings) of the DMC, Ravi Jayarathna, stated that the Gampaha District has been the most severely impacted, with 1,278 individuals from 327 families affected as of this morning (31).

In the Colombo District, incidents such as fallen trees and damaged power lines have been reported in 32 locations, he added.

The DMC has also received reports indicating that around 1,184 houses across the island have sustained partial damage due to the inclement weather.

Jayarathna further noted that steps will be taken to assess the damage to the affected houses and to provide financial assistance to those impacted.

He also confirmed that the Tri-Forces, Police, District Secretariat officials, Fire Services Department, and Civil Security Department have successfully completed restoration efforts related to the reported incidents.

However, the restoration of electricity in some areas is still ongoing, he noted.

Additionally, DMC urges the public to contact the 117 emergency hotline in the event of any disaster or weather-related emergency.