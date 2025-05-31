Govt. freezes assets of designated individuals and entities under UN regulations

May 31, 2025   12:04 pm

An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued by the Ministry of Defence, announcing the freezing of all funds, financial assets, and economic resources belonging to designated individuals, groups, and entities in accordance with the United Nations Regulations No. 1 of 2012.

The gazette extraordinary has been issued by the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, the Competent Authority appointed under the said regulations, in terms of the powers vested in him by Regulation 5 of the United Nations Regulations No. 1 of 2012, which were originally published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 1758/19 dated May 15, 2012.

As per the order, all funds and assets belonging to any natural or legal person, group, or entity listed under Regulation 4 of the above-mentioned regulations—first published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 1854/41 of March 21, 2014, and amended from time to time, most recently by Gazette Extraordinary No. 2438/47 of May 30, 2025—are to be frozen with immediate effect.

Furthermore, the orders previously issued under Regulation 5 and published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2335/31 of June 10, 2023, No. 2387/03 of June 3, 2024, and No. 2424/52 of February 20, 2025, have been revoked. However, this revocation does not affect any actions taken under those orders.

In addition, the list of designated persons, groups, and entities under Regulation 4(7) has been updated. 

The schedules attached to Gazette Extraordinary No. 1854/41 of March 21, 2014—as last amended by Gazette Extraordinary No. 2424/51 of February 20, 2025—have been repealed and replaced with new schedules containing the updated designations.

The gazette notifications are attached below:

 

2438-48_E by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

 

2438-47_E by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

