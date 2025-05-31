Police Commission amends delegation of powers & introduces new appeals procedure

The National Police Commission has issued an Extraordinary Gazette notification amending specific provisions related to the delegation of powers under Article 155J of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

According to the Gazette, the Commission has been directed to amend provisions listed under Items No. 4 and 8 and to remove the provision listed under Item No. 5 in the Schedule of the earlier Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2341/51, dated July 20, 2023. All other provisions in the said Gazette remain unchanged.

The revised delegation of powers is scheduled to take effect from June 1, 2025.

Under the updated delegation framework:

• Deputy Inspectors General of Police are delegated powers over:

Police officers holding the rank of Sergeant Major and below;

Police Security Assistants;

Transfers within their respective administrative areas in accordance with procedures approved by the National Police Commission;

Interdictions and disciplinary control matters (excluding dismissal, termination of service, or cancellation of enlistment).

• Assistant Superintendents of Police are delegated powers over:

Inspectors of Police and officers below that rank (excluding Officers-in-Charge of Police Stations and Functional Divisions);

Police Security Assistants;

Issuing of Orderly Room punishments and interdictions within their administrative areas.

Meanwhile, the National Police Commission has also issued a separate Gazette introducing a formal appeals procedure for police officers.

In accordance with the powers vested in the Commission under Article 155K of the Constitution, the “Rules (Appeals Procedure) of the National Police Commission - 2025” have been enacted.

Under these new rules, any police officer aggrieved by a decision regarding promotion, transfer, disciplinary action, or dismissal—issued by a committee under Articles 155H or 155J, or by the Inspector General of Police or any authorized officer—may submit a written appeal to the National Police Commission.

Both Gazette notifications have been issued by E. W. M. Lalith Ekanayake, Chairman of the National Police Commission.

The Gazette notifications are attached below.

2436-12_E by Adaderana Online on Scribd

2436-11_E by Adaderana Online on Scribd