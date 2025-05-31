Names of elected LG members and nominees gazetted

The names of the elected and nominated members for the respective local authorities, following the Local Government Elections 2025, have been officially published in the government gazette based on the respective administrative districts.

This gazette notification has been issued by the Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake.

The deadline for submitting the names of elected members to the Election Commission expired at midnight yesterday (May 30)

Accordingly, the Election Commission published the relevant gazette notification listing the names of the elected members today (May 31).

As per the gazette notification issued by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government on February 17, 2025, the term of office of local government bodies is scheduled to commence on June 2, 2025.

In accordance with this directive, the names of both elected and nominated members of local government bodies must be published in the Government Gazette prior to the commencement of their official term.

Previously, on May 27, 2025, the Election Commission issued a gazette notification instructing that the names of the elected members be submitted without delay.

Following the publication of the names of elected and nominated members, the Election Commission will issue a subsequent gazette notification announcing the names of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of each local government body.

These individuals will be nominated by the political party that secured a majority of at least 50% of the total votes in the respective local authority during the recent elections.

The gazette notifications are as follows:

Polonnaruwa District

Mullaitivu District

Mannar District

Jaffna District