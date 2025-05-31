Prevailing showery conditions to reduce from tomorrow

Prevailing showery conditions to reduce from tomorrow

May 31, 2025   05:20 pm

The Department of Meteorology says that prevailing showery conditions in the southwestern part of the island are expected to reduce gradually from tomorrow (01).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

Fairly heavy rainfall of above 50 mm is likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts, it said. 

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimise damages caused by temporary localised strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

