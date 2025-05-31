President attends Build SL 2025 Housing and Construction Expo

President attends Build SL 2025 Housing and Construction Expo

May 31, 2025   06:40 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid a visit to the 20th “Build SL Housing and Construction International Exhibition” organized by the Chamber of Construction Industry of Sri Lanka (CCI), this morning (31).  

The Build SL Housing and Construction Exhibition, the premier exhibition of the construction industry in Sri Lanka, commenced yesterday (30) at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike Memorial Exhibition Centre of BMICH in Colombo and will conclude tomorrow (01).

This exhibition features almost 280 product display stalls and it will provide a platform to the construction industry stakeholders to foster relationships, discover business opportunities and gain insights into innovative designs and advanced technologies. 

This year, more than 30,000 attendees are expected at the exhibition, providing consumers opportunity to purchase products and services from various international vendors. This year’s exhibition features a diverse selection of eco-friendly building materials that are recognized internationally, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also toured the exhibition stalls and engaged in discussions with exhibitors and also engaged in cordial discussions with the attendees who came to see the exhibition. 
The President also awarded tokens of appreciation to the sponsoring institutions involved in the exhibition. 

The Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development, Construction and Housing Ranjith Ariyaratne, Chairman of the Chamber of Construction Industry of Sri Lanka Jayantha Perera, Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Col. (Rtd). Nissanka N. Wijeratne, former Chairmen including the founding Chairman of the Chamber of Construction Industry of Sri Lanka Deshamanya Dr. Surath Wickramasinghe, the Managing Director of Colonial Engineering Private Limited, Mr. N. Sathish Raja and other sponsors were present at the event.

