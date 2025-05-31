Landslide early warning for several districts extended

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has further extended the Level-1 Landslide Early Warning issued to certain areas in the districts of Galle, Kegalle, Kandy, Ratnapura and Nuwara Eliya.

Accordingly, the warning has been extended for the following areas:

Warning Level 1 - Watch (Yellow)

-----------------------------

Baddegama in Galle district

Ganga Ihala Korale in Kandy district

Aranayake in Kegalle district

Ambagamuwa and Norwood in Nuwara Eliya district

Kiriella in Ratnapura district