Landslide early warning for several districts extended
May 31, 2025 06:47 pm
The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has further extended the Level-1 Landslide Early Warning issued to certain areas in the districts of Galle, Kegalle, Kandy, Ratnapura and Nuwara Eliya.
Accordingly, the warning has been extended for the following areas:
Warning Level 1 - Watch (Yellow)
-----------------------------
Baddegama in Galle district
Ganga Ihala Korale in Kandy district
Aranayake in Kegalle district
Ambagamuwa and Norwood in Nuwara Eliya district
Kiriella in Ratnapura district