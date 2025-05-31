New Covid-19 subvariants detected in Sri Lanka: Health officials urge vigilance, not panic

The Medical Research Institute (MRI) of Sri Lanka has confirmed the presence of two new Omicron subvariants—LF.7 and XFG—currently spreading across parts of Asia, within the country.

A specialist in medical virology at the Ministry of Health’s Department of Virology and the Medical Research Institute, Dr. Jude Jayamaha, stated that these subvariants were identified through genetic analysis of biological samples collected from several hospitals across the island.

While acknowledging the emergence of these new subvariants, Dr. Jayamaha emphasized that there is no need for undue alarm.

He noted that periodic mutations of the Covid-19 virus are expected, and the health sector remains vigilant through continuous monitoring and research.

Health authorities have reiterated the importance of maintaining preventive measures, particularly among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses. Recommended precautions include wearing face masks and avoiding crowded places, he noted.

In a related development, a one-and-a-half-month-old infant who recently passed away at the Galle National Hospital was found to have been infected with the Covid-19 virus.

According to the hospital director, the infection was confirmed following tests conducted by the Colombo Medical Research Institute.

However, the strain involved in this case has not been identified as one of the new subvariants currently spreading in the Asia, he added.