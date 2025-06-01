The office of the Chief Minister of India’s Karnataka state has said that 71 people lost their lives due to excessive pre-monsoon showers in the state since April.

The pre-monsoon rains in 2025 is the highest rainfall recorded during the pre-monsoon seasons and in the month of May in the last 125 years, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

The state normally receives 74 mm of rainfall in May, but the actual rainfall was 219 mm, which is 197 per cent higher than the average normal rainfall, it said.

Similarly, in the pre-monsoon period of 2025 (March 1 to May 31), the state normally receives 115 mm of rainfall, but the actual rainfall was 286 mm, which is 149 per cent higher than the average normal rainfall.

The rainfall, including thunderstorms and gales, was observed across the state during the 2025 pre-monsoon period (March 1 to May 31), with all districts receiving very high and above normal rainfall, the statement said.

During the period from April 1 to May 31, 48 people were killed due to lightning, nine due to falling of trees, five due to house collapse, four due to drowning, four due to landslide and one due to electrocution, it added.

A total of 71 lives were lost and an emergency compensation of INR 500,000 has been distributed to the heirs of the deceased, the statement said.

It said that 702 animal losses occurred, out of which compensation has already been distributed to the concerned in 698 animal loss cases. (Large animals - 225 and small animals - 477).

The statement said that 2,068 houses have reportedly been damaged, out of which compensation has already been distributed to 1,926 houses. (fully damaged - 75 and partial damage - 1993).

A total of 15,378.32 hectares of crops have been damaged, (agricultural crops - 11915.66 hectares and horticulture - 3462.66 hectares), said officials, adding that crop damage details have been provided to be entered in the compensation software and the compensation payment process is in progress.

As per the revised 2025 Southwest Monsoon Forecast released by the India Meteorological Department on May 27, there is a possibility of above normal rainfall across the state during the 2025 Southwest Monsoon (June-September) period and except for a few districts in the southern interior, all the remaining districts are likely to receive normal and above normal rainfall in June.

There are a total of five NDRF teams in the state, out of which four teams have already been deployed, one each for Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts for emergency response during the monsoon season.

Another team is in Bengaluru. Apart from this, the fire brigade, SDRF and other emergency service teams will be available for emergency response and rescue operations as required.

As on May 31, the total storage in 14 major reservoirs of the state was 316.01 TMC, which is 35 per cent of the total storage capacity (895.62 TMC) as against 179.95 TMC (about 20 percent of the capacity) during the same period last year, the CMO said.

Overall, the major reservoirs of the state recorded a cumulative inflow of about 718,193 cusecs (62.05 TMC) between May 19 and May 29, with the inflow generally increasing from May 25 due to widespread and heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

Source: PTI

- Agencies