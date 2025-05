An individual has been apprehended for the possession of 3 kilograms and 655 grams of heroin in Veyangoda, Police said.

He was arrested in Naiwalawatte in the Veyangoda Police Division, yesterday (31).

A van and measuring instruments used for drug trafficking have also being seized at the time of the arrest.

The suspect is a 26-year-old resident of Essella.

Veyangoda Police is conducting further investigations.