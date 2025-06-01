10,000 people in 14 districts affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka

June 1, 2025   08:45 am

A total of 10,270 individuals from 2,757 families have been affected by the adverse weather conditions prevailing in the country, according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

Residents of 140 Divisional Secretariat areas in 14 districts have been affected by heavy rains and gusty winds, the DMC noted. 
Sluice gates of several reservoirs across the country have also been opened due to incessant rains.   

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) further extended the Level-1 Landslide Early Warning issued to certain areas in the districts of Galle, Kegalle, Kandy, Ratnapura and Nuwara Eliya.

Landslide warning will remain in effect until 4 p.m. today (01). 

Moreover, the Department of Meteorology said the prevailing showery condition in the southwestern part of the island is expected to reduce gradually from today (01), 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department said in a statement.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The general public has also been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

