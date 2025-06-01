National Tax Week from tomorrow

The ‘National Tax Week’ declared by the government to increase awareness on taxation and also to widen the tax base in the country, will begin tomorrow (02).

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will preside over the launch of the program at the Presidential Secretariat tomorrow.

Deputy Commissioner General of the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) P.K.S. Shantha said until June 7, officials will raise awareness on benefits of paying taxes in a timely manner and also on how to obtain the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN).

According to a directive issued earlier, the TIN is required to register a motor vehicle under an individual’s name and also to open certain bank accounts.

Over 10 million individuals have already obtained their Taxpayer Identification Number, which can be verified via the IRD website.