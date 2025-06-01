No price revision in June: Laugfs Gas
June 1, 2025 10:52 am
Laugfs Gas PLC has announced that the company will not revise domestic LP gas prices for the month of June 2025.
This was announced by the Cluster Director/CEO of Laugfs Gas PLC, Dr. Niroshan J Peiris.
Prices remained unchanged in May as well.
During the April revision, the price of a 12.5 kg cylinder was increased by Rs. 420 to Rs. 4,100, while a 5kg cylinder was increased by Rs.168 to Rs. 1,645.
The Litro Gas Company has yet to announce price revision for the month of June.