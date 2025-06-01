Over 120,000 tourist arrivals recorded in May

Over 120,000 tourist arrivals recorded in May

June 1, 2025   12:06 pm

The number of tourists who arrived in the country in the month of May has increased to 120,120, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has announced.

According to the latest data released by the SLTDA, a total of 42,899 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 35.7%. Furthermore, 8,382 persons from the United Kingdom, 7,965 from China, 6,580 from Germany and 6,470 Bangladeshi nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of May.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,017,004 with the release of the latest figures for May.

Among them, 199,958 individuals are from India, 110,220 from Russia and 95,435 are from the UK, the SLTDA noted.

