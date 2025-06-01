Health authorities warn of spike in dengue and chikungunya cases

June 1, 2025   12:24 pm

There has been an increase in diseases such as influenza, chikungunya, and dengue among children, Dr. Deepal Perera, the Consultant Paediatrician at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children has stated.

According to Dr. Deepal Perera, the rise in dengue and chikungunya cases has been attributed to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Dr. Perera further emphasized the importance of destroying mosquito breeding grounds to help control the spread of these diseases.

He said a considerable number of children exhibiting symptoms of dengue and chikungunya have been admitted to the hospital. He warned that dengue can be fatal, while children affected by chikungunya may suffer from severe joint pain for months after infection.

Additionally, Dr. Deepal Perera noted that chikungunya can be fatal for pregnant women and the elderly, and it may even affect unborn babies if the mother is infected.

Dr. Perera also urged the public to be vigilant about the rising number of influenza cases, stressing that this illness can spread rapidly among children.

 

