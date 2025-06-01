Maradana Overhead Bridge: A disaster waiting to happen?

The Maradana overhead bridge is a pedestrian bridge used daily by thousands of people to cross the main road safely.

However, several factions have questioned whether it is truly safe for people to use.

The Maradana overhead bridge, considered one of the oldest bridges among the existing bridges in Colombo, was built in 1978.

Since then, the bridge has not undergone routine maintenance or has been repaired in a long time.

Yesterday, due to heavy rains and strong winds, the roof of the bridge also fell off.

This has caused significant difficulty for both pedestrians using the bridge and for those running business establishments in the area.

Therefore, several factions have called on the authorities to promptly repair the bridge before it poses a bigger danger to the public.