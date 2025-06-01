LG bodies to be formed under new Mayors and Chairpersons tomorrow

LG bodies to be formed under new Mayors and Chairpersons tomorrow

June 1, 2025   01:51 pm

Formation of 161 local government institutions under a new Mayor or a Chairperson, where a single party or an independent group has obtained majority at the recently concluded Local Government (LG) election will take place tomorrow (02).  

According to the gazette notification issued by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government in relation to the results of the 2025 LG elections, the formation of local government institutions is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

The 161 institutions where a political party or independent group holds a clear majority, will commence operations under a new Mayor or a Chairperson while the remaining institutions will convene under respective Local Government Commissioners. 

For local government bodies where no party or group has achieved a 50% majority, the election of the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson will be decided during tomorrow’s meetings, which will be chaired by Local Government Commissioners.

The names of the elected and nominated members of 339 local government bodies were gazetted by the Election Commission yesterday, based on the results of the May 6 elections.

While political parties or independent groups have secured a majority in 161 local government bodies, no single party or group has won an outright majority in the remaining 178 institutions.

Accordingly, the Election Commission has published in the Gazette the names of the heads of institutions nominated by the respective political parties or independent groups, in cases where there are no disputes.

The official term for these local government institutions begins tomorrow.

