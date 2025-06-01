Israeli attack near aid delivery point kills 30 in Rafah

June 1, 2025   02:03 pm

An Israeli attack near an aid distribution point run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) killed at least 30 people in Rafah, Palestinian news agency WAFA and Hamas-affiliated media said on Sunday.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the reported attack, which WAFA said injured more than 115 people.

The GHF, also backed by Israel, recently started operating in Gaza.

While some Palestinians expressed concern over its neutrality and biometric and other checks Israel said it would employ, Israeli officials said it allowed screening of recipients to exclude anyone found to be connected with Hamas.

On May 28, Hamas accused Israel of killing at least three Palestinians and wounding 46 near one of the GHF’s distribution sites, an accusation the aid group denied.

The Israeli military also said its troops fired warning shots in the area outside the compound to re-establish control, as thousands of Palestinians rushed to an aid distribution site.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

