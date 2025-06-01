Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador

June 1, 2025   03:03 pm

If Sri Lanka is interested in joining the BRICS alliance, the country must take practical steps, says the Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Levan S. Jagaryan.

Speaking during an event at the Bandaranaike International Centre for International Studies in Colombo, Ambassador Levan S. Jagaryan said Russia and China have been offering support to Sri Lanka, but he has not seen adequate interests from the Sri Lankan side.

Responding to a question raised by a journalist about Sri Lanka joining BRICS, the Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka said, he has been questioned about the matter on several occasions.

Ambassador Levan S. Jagaryan said, “Last October, on the 1st, I met with President Anura Kumar Dissanayake and brought with me an invitation letter from the President of Russia, inviting Sri Lanka to participate in the BRICS summit. I spoke with a language interpreter, but I don’t know if the translation was accurate. The President told me that due to the upcoming general elections, he wouldn’t be able to visit Russia. If Sri Lanka is to join BRICS, it’s not just a matter of Russia; all the member countries need to agree, and there are several steps to take before that happens.”

Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Jagaryan stated that he has not seen much interest at the moment and therefore requested Sri Lanka to take some practical steps, if it is serious about joining BRICS.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Entrepreneurship should be incorporated into school curricula  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Entrepreneurship should be incorporated into school curricula  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

No cause for undue public concern over new COVID variant  Sri Lanka's health officials (English)

No cause for undue public concern over new COVID variant  Sri Lanka's health officials (English)

President Anura Kumara pledges to eliminate Sri Lanka's criminal underworld (English)

President Anura Kumara pledges to eliminate Sri Lanka's criminal underworld (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lanka Medical Association raises concerns over rapid spread of dengue and chikungunya (English)

Sri Lanka Medical Association raises concerns over rapid spread of dengue and chikungunya (English)

Ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando join Welikada's general inmates (English)

Ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando join Welikada's general inmates (English)

Five injured by fallen trees in Colombo; Several roads blocked (English)

Five injured by fallen trees in Colombo; Several roads blocked (English)