Motorcycle theft suspect arrested after brawl with police in Melsiripura

A suspect who had stolen a motorcycle from a woman at knife point and fled the area has been arrested by officers of the Melsiripura Police while at a restaurant’s parking lot in the Melsiripura area.

Following a tip-off received on May 31, Melsiripura Police had launched an investigation into an incident where a man had allegedly threatened a woman with a sharp weapon and stolen her motorcycle on Mahawela Road within the Melsiripura Police Division.

Accordingly, based on further information received by officers on night patrol, police had located the suspect hiding in a restaurant parking lot in the Melsiripura town. When officers attempted to arrest him, the suspect resisted by obstructing police duties.

The suspect, who behaved violently, was then arrested using necessary force. The stolen motorcycle has also been recovered and taken into police custody.

During the arrest, a police officer was injured when the suspect clubbed him. The officer has been admitted to Kurunegala Hospital for treatment.

The suspect also sustained injuries during the incident and has been admitted to Polgolla Hospital for further treatment.

After receiving treatment, he was produced before the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court and has been remanded in custody until June 11, 2025.

The arrested suspect is a 62-year-old resident of Eramudugolla, Melsiripura.

Furthermore, a portion of the incident was recorded and shared on social media. An inquiry has been launched to determine whether the police acted within legal boundaries during the arrest.

Melsiripura Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.